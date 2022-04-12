Kadence Johnson took a step back in time and became a grand champion milker at a simulated cow-milking contest held April 2 during the 12th annual History Festival at the Pride-Chaneyville Library. He learned some new tricks while immersing himself in life as his grandmother and great-grandmother would have experienced it.
The History Festival chooses a theme to celebrate the past each year. This year’s festival theme was At Grandma’s House. Activities for all ages included country fun and games, food, crafts and entertainment.
The Louisiana Lagniappe Dulcimers and the Upbeats group provided music for the event, and music played a role in the old-fashioned cakewalk held several times during the festival. Louisiana master gardener Bob Dillemuth offered tips on composting and growing one's own food. Local libraries are an avenue for master gardeners to extend the LSU AgCenter’s mission to share research-based educational information and promote a love of gardening.
Teen librarian Laurie Calditti said coming up with new themes and items is always a challenge, but COVID-19 created new challenges, and the staff wanted to make sure the 2022 was extra special.
“So, grandma's house is something that everybody remembers,” she said. “It's like you use to go to grandma's house for the holidays and every birthday.”
Time passes, and the era of grandma starts to fade. Calditti said she hopes the festival served to bring back those fond memories. “We try to keep things alive with the exhibits inside,” she said. “We will tell you how grandma used to clean the house and we had grandma's rules of behavior in the house. We want to remind people of the way things work because unless you remember and understand how things worked, you won’t understand how we got where we are now.”