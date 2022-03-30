Zachary police Lt. Shawn R. Pratt recently graduated from the 281st session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
Pratt has been with the Zachary Police Department since 1998 and has held numerous assignments, including work in the traffic division, patrol division and as the DARE officer.
The FBI National Academy is the premier leadership program for law enforcement across the globe, a news release said. The National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.
Pratt and 257 law enforcement officers were certified as successfully graduating on March 17. Pratt joins former graduates, Zachary police Chief David McDavid, Zachary police Assistant Chief Darryl Lawrence, retired Capt. Jay Sullivan, retired Capt. Bill Johnson and former Chief of Police the late Mike Corbin as an alumnus to this prestigious program.
“We are proud to have another one of Zachary’s finest graduating from the FBI National Academy, and we hope other officers will be able to attend. Only 1% of the nation’s police officers are nominated and are allowed to experience this valuable training academy,” says police Chief David McDavid.