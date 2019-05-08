Images of Lent vary from spring and bunnies to sacrifice and suffering.
The children of St. Patrick’s Episcopal School and the members of St. Patrick’s Church were challenged to look deep in themselves and change both the narrative and visual concepts of the Lenten season. Their combined vision resulted in nearly 1,000 pounds of food donations for the Zachary community.
The Rev. Ashley Freeman, the church’s pastor, said that one of its focuses this year has been engaging the community and ways to engage the community that surrounds the church. “I told the church early in the year that we would do multiple engagements in our community, and this was one thing we chose to do that was geared toward Lenten disciplines and serving the needs in the community outside of our own,” he said.
On Easter Sunday, the children of the church and school joined Freeman at the altar to offer prayers to bless the half-ton of food that was gathered to show a visual display of their efforts.
The church and school have used Angel Tree drives to focus on the needs of others during the Christmas season and the Lenten Food Drive was very similar. “I am trying to find a ministerial identity — who are we right now and how do we serve people right now?” Freeman said. “I don’t exactly know what that looked like, but in Lent, it looked like 992 pounds of food. That’s eight pounds shy of a half a ton — that’s a lot of food.”
The food gathered in Zachary stayed in the city and was donated to the Zachary Food Pantry, a nonprofit organization. The food pantry fed close to 300 families after the 2016 flood and now averages 250 families a month being served. March figures show that 219 families in Zachary received 28,609 pounds of food and agency statistics converts that impact to $223 in groceries per family.
Freeman said he thought that the size of the single donation would be overwhelming, but the food pantry truck came to pick up the Lenten donation the very next day. “What we got instead was ‘this is great,’” he said. “It was a very easy way to engage my congregation in a Lenten discipline that called them to service.”
Freeman explained that often Lenten actions are often based on giving up something or doing without something like coffee. “My question is then, is coffee standing between you and Jesus, because if it’s not, it’s just an arbitrary act that we are doing,” he said.
Freemen said he could argue that Lent is about giving up something dear, but it is also about amendment. “After we acknowledge the sin or shortcoming, we must amend — repenting is not enough in of itself,” he said. “Repentance is when you realize you are going on the wrong road, but amendment is when you turn around and go in the other direction.”
St. Patrick’s started a Stewardship Committee at the beginning of the year. The committee has established a yearlong model called Living Your Faith and they are charged with finding practical ways to put faith into action in the daily lives of the parishioners. “I think inherent in this Gospel message is a called to service and to love. Love isn’t just an emotional feeling, but it’s a disposition towards others,” Freeman said.
Freeman hopes the membership and student body will evolve to "I just don’t want to gather food, but I would like to maybe help somebody like going to in a soup kitchen," he said. “Now all of sudden, we are not just giving something, but we are giving our time and our service.”