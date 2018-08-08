Menus subject to change.
Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.
Prekindergarten through eighth-grade
Thursday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, biscuit, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mac and cheese, smothered cabbage, green beans, fruit, roll
Friday
Breakfast: Honey bun, sausage, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti with meatballs, salad, dressing, carrot, celery, fruit, garlic toast
Monday
Breakfast: Pancake pups, hashbrown tots, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Red beans and sausage, white rice, smothered cabbage, sweet potatoes, fruit, cornbread
Tuesday
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tacos, refried beans, corn, taco salad cup, salsa, fruit
Wednesday
Breakfast: Mini French toast, sausage patty, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, rice and gravy, carrot, celery, Asia-blend vegetables, fruit, roll
August 16
Breakfast: yogurt, blueberry-banana muffin, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach, fruit, roll
High School
Thursday
Breakfast: Cheese grits, eggs, biscuits, cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mac and cheese, salad, fruit, roll, milk
Friday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch:Chili dog, tator tots, tomato-and-cucumber salad, fruit, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Grits, bacon, biscuits, cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, salad, fruit, roll, milk
Tuesday
Breakfast: Muffins, hash browns, cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken and sausage with cream gravy, rice, California-blend vegetables, salad, fruit, milk
Wednesday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, eggs, toast, cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Ground beef spaghetti, carrot coins, salad, fruit, garlic toast, milk
August 16
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, roasted potatoes, broccoli, fruit, roll, milk