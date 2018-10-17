The 2018 Zachary Community Food Bank “Pack The Pantry” Food Drive will be held Nov. 7-15 at Zachary Community Schools.
Students are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to school during this period.
The schools will be competing to see who can collect the most canned goods. Last year, Copper Mill Elementary was the winning school, collecting over 3,000 pounds of canned goods. The Zachary Fire Department will be collecting the canned goods from the schools in its firetrucks Nov. 15.
All donations will remain in the Zachary Food Pantry, which serves over 3,000 households a year.
A suggested list of canned goods that the Food Pantry is in need of at this time includes cereal, canned tuna, peanut butter, pork and beans, soup, canned potatoes, canned sweet peas, canned carrots, sugar, cake mix, hamburger helper, boxed mashed potatoes, crackers, corn meal, grits, ketchup, mayo, mustard, vegetable oil and jelly.
All households who receive meals must properly qualify according to income criteria, and must reside in the Zachary Community School District legal boundaries.
To provide financial donations, the Zachary Food Pantry mailing address is P.O. Box 932, Zachary, LA 70791. The Zachary Food Pantry is at 5640 Rollins Road. Call (225) 654-4028. The Zachary Food Pantry is a nonprofit organization, so donations are tax-deductible.