A large oak tree on the Copper Mill green space fell victim to the strong winds that swept through the area during Hurricane Ida.
Copper Mill resident and realtor Carrie Godbold noticed the tree, one of her favorites, on Aug. 31 while walking her dogs. Godbold said another large oak fell during a previous storm, but homeowners are encouraged to space trees a distance from homes and keep trees heights lower than rooftops.
The homeowners are considering an Arbor Day project to replant trees in the development’s common spaces.