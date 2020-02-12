The rain was heavy, then sputtering sporadically Saturday in downtown Zachary as sellers rushed to set up their wares in assigned booths. But the sky cleared and the sun came out just in time for buyers visiting the Lee and Main streets Farmers Market site.
Once there, those old and young sampled muffins and truffles, bought plump vegetables and looked at other items for sale. Besides the produce, they could choose from homemade soap and area-produced honey to crafted jewelry and wind chimes.
Several children joined parents and grandparents in checking out the goods for sale at the Zachary Farmers Market.
Jase Mautner really wasn't in the mood for shopping, his body language indicated as he sat in his stroller. Mom Megan Mautner said he did enjoy one thing, homemade gummies made from elderberry juice.
Over at the Howland's Honey & Bee Removal booth, golden honey lit by the sunlight in various sized glass bottles caught the eye of 2-year-old Addie Pourciau. She had a firm grip of the honey in one hand and her doll in the other. What did she enjoy the most at the market? The fresh tamales and bean dip, according to dad Grant Pourciau.
Howland's Honey was started by Alan Howland Sr. with just a few beehive boxes. According to Alan Howland II, who was manning the booth, the business has grown so that after the bees eat all summer they have produced about 78 gallons of honey for sale this year. "We just let the bees eat what they want," the younger Howland said. He said mainly the bees eat in the garden on one of the market's vegetable vendors. "They love the vegetable blooms," he said.
The farmers market offers fresh and organic produce, baked goods, handcrafted items and fresh eggs on Saturdays. The goal is to provide high quality, fresh local produce on a weekly basis and provide a direct sales venue for growers and creators. In addition to produce, the market showcases the work of area artists.
Artists and the farmers help educate the community of the benefits of the arts and local talent and in eating fresh, local produce that supports regional and agricultural products.
One of those farmers, Kay White, sold her carrots, kale and parsley, while Ralph Cryer, who drove an hour-and-a-half to be there, showcased juicy, colorful tomatoes, squash, green beans, turnips, collard greens and sweet potatoes. Nearby was a booth advertising Taste Poptions — popcorn with various flavors, including red strawberry cheesecake, birthday cake, Mardi Gras cake, sweet-and-salty pecan and others.
Right by a booth that ting-ting-tings with displays of wind chimes made of silverware and teapots, a woman has a wooden spinner and is busy spinning her own yarn, which she sales or uses to crochet items to sale. The spinner wheel flies round and round as Heather Lowry manipulates the contraption. Her partner in the booth straightens up her jewelry display of finery she created by hand.
The Zachary Farmers Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.