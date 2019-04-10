The changing sports landscape and the ray of hope: YOU
In the 1970s my father coached football at Kansas State University, and his teams had the unenviable problem of playing in the same conference as Oklahoma. Oklahoma’s coach was the “the bootleggers’ boy” Barry Switzer, a swashbuckling figure known to stretch the rules. Oklahoma and other college programs were routinely put on probation for the misdeeds of their coaching staffs in those days.
In the 1980s my brother went to Southern Methodist University to play with the Pony Express of Eric Dickerson and Craig James — the best team that money could buy as documented by ESPN's "30 for 30." Coaches were involved, but the alumni were identified as major culprits and the school received the death penalty. Take-home message: Alumni did what they thought it took to win.
Fast-forward to 2006 and the University of Arkansas, where parents of four freshman football players demand and get a meeting with the athletic director (Frank Broyles, an old school football icon) and the football coach (Houston Nutt) to “discuss the offense.” The theme changed from “It’s about winning” to “It’s about my kid.”
Thirteen years later, the college basketball scandal has terms like bribery, money laundering and wire fraud thrown about to describe the work of agents or “hangers-on” who make and secure money for 17- and 18-year-old athletes and their families. College football’s trend is players skipping bowl games to avoid injury. This de-evolution has brought in parents and hanger-on types who are now colluding to make the message more about individual and not team accomplishments.
Unfortunately, the focus on the individual and the de-emphasis of the team concept has matriculated to the high school level. Have you heard the one about the star high school volleyball player who skipped a tournament to play club soccer? How about the parent who paid to have a plane fly over a high school playoff game with a banner imploring the administration to fire the coach whose team was 17-3? What about the parent who bit off a coach’s ear after a sixth-grade Catholic league basketball championship? Lest we forget, Dylan Moses left U-High all together to go to IMG Academy for his senior year. All true stories, and there are many more.
What does this have to do with Zachary sports? My hypothesis is that the purity of sports at the high school level can be enhanced by parents and supporters focusing on team goals. Several of the elements are and have been in place in Zachary. Attend a football game and you will see Buddy Baudouin working the chains as he has for over 30 years, after his son graduated. Go to a track meet and you will see volunteers working individual events. Go to the baseball games, and you will see dads and moms cooking for opposing teams.
“But what about little Johnny getting as much exposure as possible?” Successful teams play more games and receive more exposure. For instance, Zachary football players from 2016 through 2018 played 14 playoff games (an additional season and a half) due to their success as a team. More team opportunities equal more individual opportunities. More importantly, the teams win championships.
David Brewerton, Jon McClinton, Tami McClure, Courtney Barbour, Jacob Fisher and Chris Carrier don’t put in the hours they do to make a million dollars a year coaching. Ask one of them or their assistants what evenings and weekends look like game-planning for the next opponent and formulating a plan for the development of players.
Maybe the next time someone feels inclined to ask a coach about play calling or personnel questions, they should pause and ask some questions:
- Have I done the level of opponent scouting that the coaching staff has performed?
- Was I at every practice last week, the week before or the month before to see individual players meeting expectations and gelling as a unit?
- Am I aware of injuries or developmental changes that the staff is working through to improve the team?
- Are my objectives individual or team-based?
Zachary has top-notch coaches committed to both team and individual goals.
Many of them have played sports in college. They are an incredible resource. Seeking their input (as opposed to demanding) is more sensible than exacerbating the problem of mixed messages outside of the team.
Parents, consider the message you send when you question a coach in front of your child or undermine the importance of the sport by encouraging individual activities that conflict with the team. Maybe the better question to ask a coach is: "What do you need me to do to support the team?" Be careful. You may be asked to work the chains, cook, collect money at the gate or serve as a monitor in the stands. It can be just as rewarding.