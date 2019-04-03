Several support groups will meet in April at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main Street, Zachary. Call (225) 658-4587 for information.
Grief Support Group: The monthly support group provides companionship, understanding and support with others who have experienced loss and are experiencing the similar challenges that living with grief brings. Meets the first Friday of every month, so 2 p.m. Friday. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.
Amputee Support Group: The bimonthly support group provides amputees a place to connect with others and exchange practical information on the challenges of adjusting to the changes in their lives.
It will meet at noon April 25. Lunch is provided, so registration is preferred. Call Melisa Poole at Lane Rehabilitation Center, (225) 658-6800.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group: The monthly support group provides a place for caregivers of people with dementia to develop a mutual support system and to exchange practical information on care giving challenges and ways of coping. Meets the fourth Friday of every month, at 2 p.m., April 26. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.