Lane Regional Medical Center announced its recent recognition as a Gift Shining Star designated hospital for breast-feeding, a news release said.
Offered through the Louisiana Department of Health, The Gift program is an evidence-based initiative designed to increase breast-feeding rates, according to a news release. The Gift Shining Star designation is the highest designation within the program, demonstrating quality of maternity services and enhanced patient-centered care.
“Our goal is to provide mothers and babies with the very best information and tools on breast-feeding at this crucial moment in their lives,” said Lori Carruth, director of Obstetrical and Surgical Services at Lane. “We are thrilled to be one of only five facilities in the state that has received The Shining Star Gift designation. Witnessing the mother-infant bonding that happens through breast-feeding is what makes this achievement so worthwhile for our entire team.”