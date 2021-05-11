Pop’s 2 Inc. had its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 4. Deon Harrison is surrounded by family, friends, Zachary officials, and Zachary Chamber of Commerce members and board members as the ribbon is cut. Pop’s 2 Inc. is a local barbershop and beauty salon that caters to all. Pop’s has available chairs open for other barbers. Pop's 2 is located at 5465 Main Street, Zachary, next to Auto Zone.