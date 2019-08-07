The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is offering alligator sport hunting licenses online and from authorized license vendors. Previously, the sports hunter licenses were only available at LDWF field offices.
The license allows individuals the ability to harvest alligators while being guided by a licensed hunter possessing alligator tags from LDWF. An alligator sport license is $25 for Louisiana residents and $150 for nonresidents.
“Our aim at LDWF is to make all licenses as easy to purchase as possible," LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet said. “We’re glad to be able to offer our alligator sport hunting license now online and through our other vendors. We hope the public will take advantage of this convenience."
Alligator hunting season begins in Louisiana’s east zone Aug. 28 and in the west zone Sept. 4. Each zone remains open for 30 days from the opening date.
To purchase a license online, go to la-web.s3licensing.com.
For information, visit wlf.louisiana.gov/alligator-hunting-regulations-overview or contact Jeb Linscombe at jlinscombe@wlf.la.gov or (337) 735-8671.