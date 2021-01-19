COVID-19 struck the Brady household after Christmas and forced the whole clan into quarantine, thus limiting observations to what we could find on TV to provide a sports fix at the college and pro level.
After what seems like an eternity, a return to the Zachary sports landscape is refreshing. So much has happened over the last couple of weeks.
Former Bronco Kelton Hollins (2015 5A state champion) completed his undergraduate degree at TCU and has entered the NCAA transfer portal to finish his college career at the school of his choosing to pursue a doctorate in sports administration. Hollins will be eligible immediately. Hollins also earned Academic All Big 12 First-Team.
Former University of Louisiana at Monroe wide receiver and two-time ZHS 5A champion Chandler Whitfield has also entered the transfer portal. In his final game of 2020, former ZHS receiver Trea Shropshire had five receptions for 180 yards and one touchdown for the University of Alabama at Birmingham as the Blazers defeated Marshall.
Congratulations to 2020 ZHS football players named first team all-district for 4-5A. Offensive players include Connor Wisham, Trey White, Dez Parker, Chris Hilton and Kenson Tate. Defensively, Broncos Ashton Freeman, Elijah Hill, Kylin Jackson, Ralph Walker and Emauri Sibley hauled in first-team honors. Logan Fletcher was also named all-district as kicker.
At the time of writing, the ZHS boys soccer team had won nine of its last 11 games and held a record of 11-7-1 with a 2-0 win over Baton Rouge High on Jan. 12. The Division I power rankings have the Broncos at 19th. The ZHS girls soccer team has a power ranking of 25 with a record of 4-8-1.
Since Dec. 30, the girls have won three of four games, including a win on Jan. 11 over Central.
On the basketball court, the ZHS boys and girls continue to set their sights on deep playoff runs. Coach Tami McClure’s ZHS girls are on fire with a 15-6 record and No. 6 power ranking in 5A that includes winning 80-12 at home on Jan. 12 over Family Christian. Kali Howard led the Lady Broncos with 14 points.
Not to be outdone, Jon McClinton’s boys sport a 13-4 record that has earned them a second power ranking in 5A. After a tough patch in late December and early January where they picked up two straight losses to Scotlandville (No. 1 in Division I power rankings) and University Lab (No.1 in Division II power rankings), the boys have responded with victories over St. Michael (62-42) on Jan. 8 and a nail-biting 60-58 victory over Catholic on Jan. 12. Jordan Decuir was the high scorer for the Broncos against Catholic with 21.
The ZHS freshman also won the 2021 Alton Leggete Denham Spring Basketball Freshmen Tourney earlier this month.
The ZHS wrestling team has hit the mat. Coach J.P Pierre said that "Our seniors (Lane White, 132; Sheriff Hartley, 138; Riley Messer, 152; Garrett Keaton, 160; and Trey Anderson, 285) have pushed through a lot so far this year with all of the changes they have been faced with as they have kept their heads up and led this team.”
At the time of writingm five of J.P. Pierre’s wrestlers were ranked in the top five for their weight class in Division I. Senior Dennis White (15-3) is ranked third at 132, junior Voltaire Sanders (11-3) is fourth at 145 and junior Ashton Freeman (4-0) moved up in weight class from 220 to 285 and is at the top of that weight class.
The ZHS indoor track team kicked things off on Jan. 9 at the LSU Indoor High School Classic. The ZHS boys picked up wins in the 60- meter dash (Kenson Tate with a time of 6.94) and in the 4x200 relay (with the team of Chris Hilton, Kenson Tate, Connor Wisham and Jireon Miller at 1:30.66). Winners for the boys included Kenson Tate (60-meter dash at 6.94) and Hilton in the high jump (6-08). Based on his individual performance and performance on two relays, Hilton was named the National Boys Track Performer of the Week. Picking up wins for the girls were Jaydan Jackson in the shot put (39-05.75) and Orsciana Beard in the triple jump (38-05.50).