Zachary High School's drama department's production of "The Piano Lesson" starts Thursday, Jan. 31, at the Zachary High School Visual and Performing Arts Center, 4100 Bronco Lane.
The production is at 7 p.m. through Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or by going to TicketLeap and search for "The Piano Lesson."
"The Piano Lesson," by August Wilson, tells the story of Boy Willie and a piano. In the play, it's 1936, and Boy Willie arrives in Pittsburgh from the South in a battered truck loaded with watermelons to sell. He has an opportunity to buy some land down home, but he has to come up with the money right away. He wants to sell an old piano that has been in his family for generations, but he shares ownership with his sister and it sits in her living room. She has already rejected several offers because the antique piano is covered with incredible carvings detailing the family’s rise from slavery. Boy Willie tries to persuade his stubborn sister that the past is past, but she is more formidable than he anticipated.