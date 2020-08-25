BATON ROUGE — On July 24, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Angela R. Machen, of Baker, and Robert W. Watts, of Zachary, have been reappointed to the Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission.
Machen is a consultant at MMG and will represent East Baton Rouge Parish.
Watts is retired and will represent East Baton Rouge Parish.
The Port Commission regulates the commerce and traffic within certain boundaries of the State of Louisiana and administers public wharves, docks, sheds, and landings and other structures useful for the commerce of the port area.
Mark A. Ellis, of Prairieville, has been appointed to the Board of Ethics. Ellis is the pastor of United Christian Faith Ministries and will represent the 6th Congressional District.
The Board of Ethics is responsible for administering and enforcing provisions of the Code of Governmental Ethics, the Election Integrity Act, the Campaign Finance Disclosure Act and the Lobbyist Disclosure Act.