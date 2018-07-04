The women of Distinction Universal Women's Summit is coming July 12-14 to Open Door Fellowship Life Center in Zachary.
The program starts at 6 p.m. July 12 with "powershop" workshops featuring Katherine LeMelle, an evangelist with United Christian Faith Ministries, and a 7:15 p.m. worship service. Dr. Shannon Johnson, with International Faith Assembly, Baton Rouge, will speak on opening night.
Friday's program includes Carolyn Haley, with New Home Ministries at the workshop and Dr. Rita Twiggs, with Rita Twiggs Ministries, of Dallas, as an evening speaker.
Saturday's lineup includes a luncheon at 11 a.m. at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 4914 Constitution Ave., Baton Rouge.
Evangelist Christine Banks is also set to speak during the summit.
The summit's workshops and worship services are free and open to the public.
For information, call (225) 654-1000.