The Mid-Size City Conference was held in Zachary on Sept. 26–27 at The Pointe at Americana.
Zachary hosted this year’s conference, giving cities an opportunity to share a wealth of information between midsize cities, as well as ideas and solutions to take home and apply to local challenges, a news release said.
Midsized cities are defined as having a population ranging from 10,000 to 20,000. Delegates including mayors, council members and public officials representing over 10 Louisiana cities, and representatives from the Louisiana Municipal Association were in attendance for the two-day conference.
Roundtable discussions and topics of interest included blight, civil service rules, fire ratings, recycling, grants, sales tax, recreation and parks, credit cards and purchase orders, municipal privatization, and employment retirement and health care plan systems.
State Sen. Regina Barrow attended, providing information on the 2018 legislative session and briefed the attendees on the upcoming amendments on the Nov. 6 ballot.
“The information we share and exchange at these conferences is invaluable, and I hope each and every one who attended will bring the knowledge they gathered back to further enhance their city,” said Zachary Mayor David Amrhein.