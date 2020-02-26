It took one round of district play for the Lady Broncos to exert their will and win the District 4-5A girls basketball championship in impressive fashion with a clean sweep of district opponents. The Lady Broncos averaged over 58 points per game in district play, with their district opponents averaging just over 33 points a game. As the district dominoes fell, the Lady Broncos closest game was on the road against Walker — a game they won by 10. The Lady Broncos finished the regular season 25-5.
In the first round of the 5A playoffs on Feb. 20, the No. 4 Lady Broncos defeated the No. 29 L.W. Higgins Hurricanes, of Marrero (55-33), at the Havoc House on the strength of an aggressive defense and opportunistic offense led by Northwestern State commitment Osha Cummings. The Lady Broncos were familiar with Higgins from a December tournament game when the Lady Broncos were victorious by a score of 65-41.
There was a slight delay to the game to accommodate a packing mishap that saw the Lady Hurricanes forced to turn the bus around in LaPlace, return to Marrero to pick up their uniforms, and finish the trip up Interstate 10 toward Zachary.
Once properly outfitted in their road yellows, Higgins jumped to an early and short-lived 5-3 lead. The Lady Broncos stormed back to lead 12-7 toward the end of the first quarter. The lead was extended at the first-quarter buzzer as Kali Howard drove the lane for a layup, was fouled, and sank her free-throw to give the Lady Broncos a 15-7 lead after one quarter.
The Lady Broncos would extend their lead to 36-15 in the second quarter on the strength of eight points by Ambria Langley and four points each from Cummings and Zoa Adams.
The second half was more of the same as the Lady Broncos cruised to a 55-33 opening-round win. Top scorers for the Lady Broncos were Cummings (14 points), Howard (10 points) and Skye Allen (9 points).
The Broncos were on the road for regional play Feb. 24 at Southwood as the No. 13 seed Walker was upset at home by No. 20 seed Southwood (15-10). The winner of Zachary and Southwood will play the winner of Ponchatoula (No. 5) and Lafayette (No. 12) on Thursday, Feb. 27, in the quarterfinals.
Boys basketball
Zachary High is the No. 12 seed in the boys Division 5A state basketball playoffs. Zachary will host No. 21 Woodlawn on Friday.
Baker High is the No. 18 seed in 3A in the playoffs. Baker will play at No. 15 Northwest on Friday.
Sports early spring happenings
Lots of opportunities to support Zachary athletics are coming in the next couple of weeks. If it stops raining long enough, check out some of the high school action.
Baseball and softball
The Zachary High baseball team will get some early season experience competing in Sulphur at the Billy Navarre Chevrolet Shootout that runs from March 5-7 with games against Sam Houston, Sulphur, Acadiana and Lafayette. The softball team will open home play against Belle Chasse on March 2 followed by a home game against University Lab on March 6.
Tennis
At the time of writing, the girls tennis team is 2-0 with road victories over Sam Houston (4-3) and East Ascension (4-1). The boys split with Sam Houston and East Ascension and are 1-1. Upcoming matches for both teams will be played at Americana against Baton Rouge High and University Lab on March 2 and March 4, respectively.
Golf
Emily Hagen and Kylie O’Brien are back to their winning ways with a victory at City Park on Feb. 18. O’Brien was the low scorer and Hagen was the third lowest for a Zachary team that defeated a host of Saints (St. Michael, St. Joseph and St. Francisville — OK, West Feliciana). The girls will be competing locally at Coppermill on March 3 and Beaver Creek on March 4.
Track Team Crawfish Boil
There is still time to get tickets for the Zachary Track Team Crawfish Boil on March 4. Tickets are $21 for four pounds of crawfish, corn and potato from Breaux Bridge, the crawfish capital. Pick-up will be between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Zachary High School gym parking lot. Contact a track team member or coach Chris Carrier if you would like to pre-purchase tickets.
ZAF Golf Tournament
Save the date April 13 for the annual ZAF Golf tournament at Copper Mill. To play or sponsor, contact Diane LeBlanc or coach Dave Brewerton. More details to follow.