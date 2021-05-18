Take care of bench warrants from the court
The Zachary Police Department shared a notice on its page about warrants from Zachary City Court.
People who have been previously notified by mail that a warrant for your arrest was issued because of a charge filed for a misdemeanor or traffic violation and you failed to appear must take care of that warrant soon.
Because of COVID-19, the arrest warrants were held in Zachary City Court. However, the bench warrant will be released June 23, unless action is made before that date.
To avoid the bench warrant being released, the individual must appear at Zachary City Court before June 23, pay a $75 recall fee, pay the misdemeanor costs, if applicable, or get a new court date.
Contact Zachary City Court at (225) 654-0044 if more information is needed.
Reminder
Don't forget hurricane season begins June 1. May is the annual period to remind people to prepare now instead of when a storm is on the way. Take time this weekend to check your storm food, battery supply and other hurricane supplies so they will all be available and working when the first storm heads our way.
Emergency broadband benefit
A temporary FCC program can help households afford internet service during the pandemic. Households are eligible if one member of the household:
- Has an income at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs
- Received free or reduced-prices school lunch
- Received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year
- Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020
- Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
Contact your service provider to see if it is participating, or go to getemergencybroadband.org or print an application, complete it and mail it to Emergency Broadband Support Center, P.O. Box 7081, London, Kentucky 40742.
Call (833) 511-0311 or visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit for information.