The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from June 3-9:
Brittany Caston: 36; 3715 Oswego St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Dameion Green: 47; 5608 E. Central Ave., Zachary; possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, and prohibited acts
Ahmad Jarreau: 48; 1235 Old Barnwood Ave., Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Devion Keller: 29; 5231 Linden St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Rico Loyell: 23; 20051 Old Scenic Highway, No. 209, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Clyde Mills: 43; 3673 Turner Road, Slaughter; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jalynn Sanders: 22; 1313 Tara Blvd., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Milan Sanders: 31; 2 MLK Ave., Patterson; home invasion, simple battery, and battery of a dating partner
Charles Taylor Jr.: 21; 452 Old Rafe Mayer Road, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Titus West: 34; 6672 Woodside Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery, fugitive warrants through Baker Police Department and New Orleans Police Department, and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Trammane Williams: 46; 21313 Ligon Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants