Zachary Police Chief David McDavid spoke to the Zachary Rotary Club at its Feb. 21 luncheon. McDavid addressed 2018 crime stats and spoke about the department’s successes and challenges.
He reminded Rotarians to “Lock Your Car, Take Your Keys, Hide Your Belongings,” a campaign underway in Zachary to deter car thieves from breaking and entering parked vehicles. Thefts of firearms from vehicles is common.
The Zachary Rotary Club welcomed the Zachary Police Department as a new club member. The chief will be the primary representative for the police department at the club, with other officers revolving in and out to attend the luncheon.
“The Zachary Police Department men and women on the force are very excited to join Rotary Club of Zachary. We are thankful to become a partner and to work with some very vibrant leaders in our community,” McDavid said.