Baker Mayor Darnell Waites marked the 50th Mayor's Prayer Breakfast June 19 by honoring Baker Councilman Norman "Pete" Heine's long career of public service.
Heine had been mayor for three years in 1967 when he accepted an invitation to travel to Washington, D.C., for the president's annual prayer breakfast. He returned to Baker and became a pioneer of both the growing area and the local prayer breakfast tradition, a news release from the city said.
Heine, who was both mayor of Baker and president of the Louisiana Municipal Association when he and his wife attended the National Prayer Breakfast, got a committee together and within a year held the first prayer breakfast.
Heine said he feels the Baker effort can be credited with sparking similar events across the region.
Heine was an alderman and mayor pro tem when he was first elected mayor of Baker in 1964.
At this year's breakfast, Heine received a Buffalo Heart Medallion and the key to the city.
"Every morning when I put these little feet on the floor, the first thing I do is praise God," said Heine, 89. "Whatever time I have left, I want to use it to serve him and going his will and serving the city of Baker.
"I feel like Baker is my child, because when I first came here, Baker didn't have more than 300 people. I was first elected in 1956, so I've seen all these happen. Highway 19 was gravel, Groom Road was gravel, and I've seen this growth."
Heine said he feels blessed to have been able to serve the state and local government for more than 60 years.