Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary, will offer two support groups in January.
Grief Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Jan 3. It is a monthly support group to provide companionship, understanding and support with others who have experienced loss and are experiencing the similar challenges that living with grief brings. Meets the first Friday of every month. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 24. It is a monthly support group to provide a place for caregivers of those with dementia to develop a mutual support system and to exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and ways of coping. Meets the fourth Friday of every month. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.