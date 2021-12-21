Zachary’s law enforcement officers and first responders meet the public uniformed and equipped to protect and save lives. When vulnerable children are involved, that equipment might include a sleepy-eyed sloth or a bright blue unicorn.
The Emmie Montegudo Circle of Zachary United Methodist Church recently donated stuffed animals to the Zachary Police Department, Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services as part of a yearly project that serves to calm and comfort children in domestic violence cases, wrecks and events involving special-needs children.
Some of the soft plushies will be given to the Baton Rouge Child Advocacy Center, which conducts interviews with children related to sexual assault cases.