ZACHARY — Zachary Feed and Seed, 20987 Plank Road, Zachary, is the new name for Zachary Feed and Garden Supply. The store is getting an interior face-lift and expansion of retail products for customers after being purchased in mid June, a news release said.
The new owner, Lance Butler, who owns Sullivan's Hardware in Central, said he intends to continue the same philosophy he has had in the hardware business for the past 27 years.
The idea of quality customer service and excellent product options will continue in this new business endeavor, he said. “We want to be your first stop for all of your livestock needs and agricultural services,” Butler said. “We are a family run business and excited for the growth and potential we see in Zachary, which is where I grew up and graduated.”
Along with some cosmetic changes and slight name change, new store hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. A weekly truck will deliver feed to Sullivan's Hardware for Central customers.
The store phone number is (225) 654-6052 and can be found on Facebook at Zachary Feed & Seed.