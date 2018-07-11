Old and, hopefully, new traditions intersected at Mount Pleasant Road when Zachary christened its Fourth of July Jubilee with a massive celebration that started with local food and a Grammy Award-winning band and ended with fireworks that lit up the summer sky above the Americana Development.
The city partnered with government and business leaders to organize the event that drew a crowd of nearly 3,000, said Mayor David Amrhein.
“It was wonderful to see so many families come out and enjoy America's 242nd birthday and hear patriotic music being played while thousands of American flags waved in celebration of our freedom and independence," he said. “The fireworks were spectacular, and we thank Americana for hosting this red-white-and blue block party.”
Families like the Johnsons and the Simpsons left their porches and patios to spend the better part of the holiday camped next to neighbors and new friends. “I’ve enjoyed it a lot because the Fourth of July is our nation’s birthday, and it means a lot,” Paul Johnson said from his lawn chair.
Johnson, wife Sheila and daughter Jerriann got early seats when the sun was still blazing but were conveniently pointed to the site of the fireworks display. “I’m happy to be here,” Paul Johnson said.
John Simpson and his wife, Cynthia, were Independence Day neighbors to the Johnsons in a tent nearby. They have lived in Zachary since the early 1980s and said they were thrilled to see an event of this magnitude right in their backyard. “This is great,” John Simpson said. “The weather is nice and cool, and it’s a good atmosphere.”
John Simpson’s mention of the weather was on everyone’s minds prior to the Jubilee. Strong thunderstorms rocked the region for days, and many Independence Day celebrations were canceled or altered. Organizers put plans in place in case of rain but continued with the event as planned. The sun prevailed for most of the day, and no rain fell on eventgoers.
The forecast probably deterred many local residents, but Police Chief David McDavid estimated that the pre-sunset crowd easily topped 1,000. The Zachary Police Department had 15 officers working the event who helped with parking and generally “kept everyone safe,” the chief said.
Entertainment revived up as the sun began to set on the grandstand. Li’l Hub & The Wheels, a classic New Orleans rhythm and blues band, got the crowd moving before sunset. The Wheels rolled out and welcomed the Lost Bayou Ramblers.
Lost Bayou Ramblers was formed in 1999 by brothers Andre and Louis Michot, performing the roots Cajun music they learned as members of Les Frères Michot, the family band their father and uncles formed in the ’80s. In 2017, Lost Bayou Ramblers won the Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album for "Kelenda."
The Jubilee grand finale was the anticipated fireworks display. The event used the fireworks designer who performs the fireworks on the Mississippi River in downtown Baton Rouge.
“This is a perfect event for Zachary and Americana,” said John Engquist, co-developer of Americana, in an earlier news release. “We want to create an event that Zachary residents can look forward to every year and call their own.”