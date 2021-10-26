Members of Lane’s HERO Club (Hospital Employees Reaching Out) recently presented a check for $1,000 to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
Representative Chrissy Dupuy accepted the donation and thanked club members for their generosity.
Approximately 200 workers contribute to the HERO Club employee giving program to raise funds for charitable organizations, including the American Heart Association, March of Dimes, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Baton Rouge AIDS Society, Baton Rouge Sickle Cell Society, Zachary Food Pantry and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
The HERO Club also supports various internal grant projects at Lane and helps fellow employees in times of need through the Employee Benevolence Fund.