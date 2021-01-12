Abigail "Abby" Yoes, a senior at Zachary High School, has been appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy.
Yoes will take the first steps of her career as a naval officer at the academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on July 1 as a member of the Class of 2025.
The Zachary honor student and athlete is the latest Zachary native to be appointed to a military academy, joining her friends Eric King (USMA, Class of 2024) and Eddie Gravois (USNA, Class of 2023). Her father is retired Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Darryl Yoes.
Yoes was adopted from China in early 2004 and has been a Zachary resident since her father retired from the U.S. Navy in 2008.
She attended Zachary public schools since kindergarten. She is ranked third in her graduating class and was captain of the ZHS swim team, coached by Julie Peveto. Yoes' mother, Susan Yoes, is a math teacher at both Zachary High School and Zachary Middle School.