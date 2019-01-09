The Zachary Lions Club provides free vision screening to help identify children with vision problems, a news release said. Members conduct eye screenings at preschools, day care centers, Sunday school classes or any place that children regularly gather.
The club, in conjunction with the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation, is operating the Louisiana Lions Cubsight program, which provides a free vision screening for children to detect potential vision disorders in children that can cause permanent loss vision when treatment is delayed. Zachary club secretary Françoise Ratard said it is its 18th year of operation.
Children between 1 and 5 years of age should have their vision checked. The Cubsight program uses a high-tech camera that determines in one second whether the children's vision is a pass or in need of a referral to be examined by an ophthalmologist or optometrist as soon as possible.
Contact Lions Club Cubsight team members or call Ratard at (225) 654-6325 to arrange a screening.