The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Oct. 1-7:
Crystal Collins: 28; 5680 Rickover St., No. 4, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Michael Diez: 57; 2777 Rush St., Slaughter; DWI
Henri Drake: 28; 23711 Jim Price Road, Greenwell Springs; possession of firearm by a convicted felon
James Evans: 32; 20959 Anderson Road, Zachary; theft
Jayden Fazzio: 18; 3836 Cypress Park Drive, Zachary; purchase and public possession of alcoholic beverages
Cedric Holliday: 18; 3238 Apple Dale Drive, Houston; criminal trespass and illegal possession of stolen firearms
Derek Hollins Jr.: 18; 7552 Magnolia Road, Weyanoke; possession of marijuana
Kentrail Johnson: 27; 13456 La. 10, Clinton; improper lane usage and possession of marijuana
Edward Mack Jr.: 6299 Kinnon Lane, Ethel; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Lorita Russell: 45; 4746 Knight Drive, Zachary, simple battery and criminal trespass
Delana Singleton: 18; 1010 Shilo Drive, Baker; theft
Nicholas Spann: 25; 1814 Saul Ave., Zachary; entry or remaining after forbidden, criminal trespass, simple assault and fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Brantley Sterling: 18; 335 McKey Lane, Centerville, Mississippi; reckless operation and simple criminal damage to property
Aaron Ward: 19; 1520 N. 24th St., Baton Rouge; illegal possession of stolen firearms and resisting an officer
Andre Whitfield: 46; 2455 Progress Road, Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants through East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office