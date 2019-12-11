On Dec. 6 at Bill Dotson Stadium in Scott, Keilon Brown, Zachary High School's four-year starter at quarterback, saw his high school career came to an end in the semifinals of the 2019 5A playoffs. The Broncos fell to the Acadiana Rams 21-14.
Despite the loss, Zachary fans cheered 20 seniors, part of four semifinal appearances with two 5A State Championships sandwiched in between, for the last time.
The Rams came into the semifinal matchup with a veer offense that had scored over 60 points in six games and averaged over 30 points per game for the regular season and playoffs. A play-by-play breakdown of the game would not do it justice and would also distract from the important accomplishments of the 2019 Broncos and those 20 seniors.
The senior class, when freshman, had one of the largest rosters (62 players) to come through Zachary. Attrition dwindled the class down each year and at the start of the 2019 season coach David Brewerton and his staff faced the daunting task of replacing 18 starters from a team that had repeated as 5A champions in 2017 and 2018. Not only were there 2018 seniors to replace but junior starters on the 2018 team that did not play their senior year.
How can you aptly describe the challenge of replacing 18 starters? Executing a play on offense requires 11 players to work as one. Imagine trying to accomplish this with three players who ran the play together the previous year for 15 straight games with 8 new players. Grasping for another applicable analogy, the best I can come up with is imagine the Rolling Stones returning Mick Jagger as the lead vocalist and replacing Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood and expecting the same great sound on “Gimme Shelter.”
The season started off bumpy with an opening loss to an East Ascension team that returned 18 starters and a tough loss to Deerfield Beach in Shreveport. Some wrote the team off after these two losses. If you watched Brewerton-coached teams like I have for the last six seasons, you know better than to put much into early season games as one of the joys of watching ZHS teams is to see the improvement each week reach a crescendo in the playoffs. In my opinion this team improved more from week 1 to the semifinals of the 5A playoffs than any Zachary team I have seen play.
They played three straight home games to end the regular season and start the 5A playoffs as they kicked it into high gear. As the team improved each week during the home run, the home crowd became smaller and smaller. Some blamed the weather, while others indicated, “I’ll go watch them next week or in the Superdome.” Your loss.
The ZHS radio crew began to call them the “cardiac kids.” They could play an abysmal first half of football and turn it around to look unbeatable in the second half and vice versa. The concession stands were always hopping in the fourth quarter because almost all the games were close. The second and third round playoff games featured Bronco wins on the final play, and the semifinal game saw the Broncos with one last chance to go 99 yards and make history, again. They did not.
In summary, Acadiana effectively kept the Broncos offense off the field for most of the game. The Broncos defense held Acadiana to its lowest points total of the season and forced multiple turnovers. Acadiana’s offense pulled out every trick in the book and executed to keep the ball out of the Zachary offense’s hands. The Zachary offense showed spurts and was in position to tie the game in the fourth-quarter, but a stingy Rams secondary prevented the late game magic that made this team special.
Zachary fans will say goodbye to senior center Dylan Landry, the sole returning starter on the offensive line who provided valuable leadership, wide receiver Jaden Williams, Charles Selders’ big plays on the defensive line, Davion “Pop-Tart" Jones in the secondary, and David Bethley’s calming presence at linebacker. There were others that did great things and helped lead the program to great heights. Brown will leave ZHS football as one of its greatest players. Memphis will appreciate his considerable talents next year.
It might not surprise some, but next year is already on my mind for Zachary football. If the hunger remains and the large number of junior and sophomore starters from 2019 return for 2020, the Broncos could return 15 starters. Defensively junior Elijah Hill established himself as the Broncos best defensive player with his sideline to sideline play-making ability and will be joined by sophomore starters Ashton Freeman and Riley Howard who were forces against Acadiana.
The offense should return four linemen, multiple wide receivers including superstar Chris Hilton and running back Rodrick Duhe.
But what of the quarterback position? Who replaces four-year starter Keilon Brown?
That question could be answered during the spring game in May.