LWCC, a workers' compensation carrier, presented a $75,686 dividend check to the City of Zachary, a news release said.
Kristin Wall, president and CEO for LWCC; Gretchen Hofeling, LWCC vice president/chief financial officer; and Brittany Landry, LWCC controller, presented the check to Mayor David Amrhein; Deanna Mankins, City of Zachary chief financial officer; Bob Whitaker, City of Zachary safety officer; and Ashlee Pratt, City of Zachary human resources director.
Wall commended the City of Zachary for their commitment to workplace safety, prompt return to work and loss prevention, which ultimately lead to the monetary reward the city received May 20 as a policyholder.
Whitaker said, “A portion of the dividend will be placed directly back into the city for safety training and other workplace safety equipment items.”
The City of Zachary has received over $786,686 since 2004 from LWCC.