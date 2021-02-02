Jambalaya benefit set
A jambalaya sale is set for 11 a.m. Feb. 5 at the Zachary City Hall parking lot to benefit ETX50 Softball. Meals are $10 a plate. Some of the proceeds will also benefit a local charity and the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation. For orders of 10 or more, contact David McDavid at (225) 241-5423 to set up delivery.
The ETX50’s Senior Softball Team is a group of men who enjoy slow-pitch softball and use it as a tool to stay active and carry the message of longevity and friendship across Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma.
McHost Road water main repairs coming
The City of Zachary Utility Department will be making water main repairs on McHost Road on Wednesday, Feb 3. Water services will be turned off for all residents on McHost Road beginning 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on this day. For further questions, contact the Utilities Department at (225) 654-0201.
Help the dogs by walking
Download the ResQWalk app onto your phone to help the Must Luv Dogs group, which rescues dogs in East Feliciana and Zachary. Each time you walk, open the app and press “start.” It runs in the background so you can check emails, text and use your phone. Once the walk is over, press “finish.” The app tracks your miles and adds them to the group's monthly total, allowing it to share in the designated donations of the month. It's a way to contribute to the mission of Must Luv Dogs.
Kids spring ball registration
Registration for spring T-ball/baseball is open until Feb. 5. Registration in online only at securepayment.link/cityofzacharyrecreation/. Age groups are 4-5-year-old T-ball, 6-year-old coaches pitch, 7-8-year-old coaches pitch, 9-10-year-old kid pitch and 11-12 kids pitch. Visit www.usssa.com/baseball/ageCalculator to check age cutoffs. The registration fee is $70. If you would like to coach a team or have questions, email brandie.triche@cityofzachary.org.
Baker City Court issues amnesty on bench warrants
The City Court of Baker and Baker City Court Judge Kirk A. Williams and Baker City Marshal Carl K. Dunn will provide an amnesty period for February to any Baker City Court defendant who has an outstanding bench warrant issued prior to Feb. 1.
The bench warrant will be recalled without first paying the normal bench warrant "recall fee." The defendant will be given a new court date and additional time to come in to pay any outstanding fees.
This amnesty program does not reduce outstanding fees: defendants will have time to pay any outstanding fees.
The clerk's office will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. to assist defendants in recalling their bench warrant(s).
Please call Baker City Court at (225) 778-1866 or the Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. to find out if you have an outstanding warrant in Baker City Court.
Business pointers for taxes
On Feb. 10 at 10:30 am, the Baker Chamber of Commerce will host another webinar as part of their series and welcomes all who want to register for the event. This month's topic is "Business Pointers for 2020 Taxes."
Guest speaker Mary Sue Stages, CPA and director of the finance department of the City of Baker, will share information about taxes.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/y63dapya.