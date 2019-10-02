Taste of Zachary
The Taste of Zachary Food Festival is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Americana YMCA. Food trucks, live music and a pickleball tournament are scheduled.
Respite Night
First Baptist Church Zachary is hosting a free Respite Night for parents of special needs children, as well as siblings and for adults with special needs. It runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 11 at the church's Family Life Center, 4200 Main St., Zachary.
Knox the Kissing Horse will attend, and each child will receive a photo with Knox. Arts and crafts, recreation, sports, a devotional and prayer, song and dance and more are planned.
To reserve a spot or attend, contact Charlotte Bergeron at (225) 719-3904 or charlotte.bergeron@ymail.com, or David Gainous at (225) 218-7035 or david.gainous@gmail.com by Monday.
Master gardeners to meet at Central library branch
The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association’s Library Series visits the Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road, at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 with talks on “Guarantee Your Success … Grow Louisiana Super Plants” and “Citrus and Blueberries.” The program is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
Slaughter Fest coming soon
The 2019 SlaughterFest starts at 10 a.m., Oct. 19 at the Town Walk. Live entertainment Mark Knaps, Beside Ourselves, Slaughter First Baptist Church Praise Team and AndrewSanderson.
For booth information, call Adele at (225) 931-2470 or Mona at (225) 978-5315. For sponsorship, call Adele at (225) 931-2470 or Sheila at (225) 978-9697 or contact slaughter.civic@yahoo.com.
Selling a collection with a mission
Because of the vast selection of items left, another Linda Wicker Legacy Sale for Missions will be held. Many items, some brand-new and unopened, are available. Dishes, cooking and baking items, collectibles, Tupperware, household items, Avon collectibles, clothing, greeting cards, Christmas items and more are available.
Proceeds from this sale will go directly to mission work in Europe. This round, the sale will be held two weekends at Hobgood Services, 114 La. 19, Slaughter, across from the Dollar General store. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 10-11 and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12. For information, call (225) 270-0767.
Find a little 'Hocus Pocus'
The City of Zachary is showing “Hocus Pocus” on the outdoor screen Oct. 18 at the HugYourPeople Community Park on Lee and Virginia streets in downtown Zachary. The movie starts at dusk. Come at 6 p.m. and bring a flashlight to see if you can find your way through the kid-friendly bat cave in the park. Admission is free. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. Patrons are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets, but no pets or ice chests will be allowed. The concession stand will offer hot dogs, nachos and soft drinks, with proceeds helping pay movie rentals.
Save the date
Oct. 14: Zachary Rotary/Chamber Golf Tournament
Oct. 17: Public meeting about Baker bicycle and pedestrian master plan
Nov. 1: Zachary Fall Art Crawl
Nov. 16: Zachary Charity League Cornhole Tournament
Dec. 3: Metro 1 annual Christmas Pot Luck Gathering
Dec. 7: Zachary Christmas Parade