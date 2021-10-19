On Oct. 5, Heritage Ranch hosted the fifth annual Matt Flynn Open at the Copper Mill Golf Club in Zachary.
Thirty-four teams gathered in support of Heritage Ranch. Food was provided on and off the course for the golfers.
Activities for the day included a putting contest, raffle, swing from the string contest, and wishing wall.
When asked why he and his wife Lacey support the event, Matt Flynn said, “Heritage Ranch is a place my family and I support 100%, so partnering with them for the annual golf tournament is an easy decision. The Ranch provides a top notch program in an ideal environment that goes a long way toward strengthening children, their families, and our community. Their work is crucial for boys struggling with seemingly insurmountable challenges at such a critical time in their lives, as they are becoming young men.”
Heritage Ranch is a residential children’s home in Zachary, a press release said. The 52-acre residential facility serves boys ages 10-18 in the midst of personal or family crisis from which they require respite. Heritage Ranch provides housing, on-campus education and crisis counseling that empowers youth to regain personal stability and allows the family to work toward reunification.