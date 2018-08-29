Armed with a small band of teachers, mentors, parents and an alumnus, the Zachary’s Bronco Robotics team won its first alliance championship Saturday at the DOW Red Stick Rumble.
What Bronco Robotics lacks in volume, it more than makes up for with depth and determination. The team didn’t have a fancy machine or a spare robot. When a bot broke, team members made a quick run for parts and the expert guidance of an engineer and a welder. The roar of the crowd was replaced by two teachers who helped race against the clock to “get ’r done.”
Zachary High teachers Lisa Kathryn and Maree Funk are in a constant rebuilding mode, but they had 10 team members on hand for the Red Stick Rumble. “Some were returning members, but we had a few new kids who came just to see what it was all about,” Kathryn said. “I am super proud of our kids. We lost some matches, and the robot broke and had to be fixed on the spot, and they worked hard to get it running again.”
Kathryn said she and Funk work to develop students with persistence, but the underdogs event surprised them. “After the initial rounds, we were ranked so low (30 of 34) because when you looked at the points and actual matches won, we didn’t do well after the bot broke,” Kathryn explained. “But the really good teams picked us for an alliance partner at the start of the quarterfinals; that shocked me.”
The quickly repaired bot helped the Zachary regain its winning potential, Kathryn said. “One of the student’s father, Shane Robertson, is an engineer for Dow, and he really jumped in and led the kids in fixing the broken parts,” she said. “So, I’m so thankful for him.”
Robertson and Melissa Esnault have become supporters and mentors helping their own children and the team. Robertson’s son Parker is one of the team’s drivers. Robertson is a cheering dad, but his engineering skills came in handy when the Zachary team’s robot broke and had to be repaired between matches.
Esnault’s son Hunter Henderson was the team driver in his senior year in high school. When Henderson left to start his college career at Louisiana Tech, Esnault stayed to help mentor and support a new crop of team members. “I love this; I just love it,” she said. “Here, everybody is equal, and we help them tap into their strong points. This is place where everyone fits in.”
The team is about to start its third year of competition, and Esnault recognized the benefit of having the school’s welding instructor Daryl Musso on board as a mentor and teacher. “Mr. Musso has brought another level of expertise to the team,” she said.
Musso, a 40-year veteran of the petrochemical industry, has been the welding instructor at Zachary High for a year and a half. “I help them with the mechanical side of things making sure everything is put together right and all the wiring is put together right, he said. “Funk and Williams are true leaders; I am just there to back them up.”
Musso was especially proud of the squad for recovery after their robot broke early on. The robot had to be fixed on the spot and the team members scrambled to get it done. “They didn’t hesitate a bit when something when wrong,” Musso said. “They worked to get it fixed and get it fixed right.”
The role of robotics coach is still new to Funk and Kathryn. A little more than two years ago, Kathryn attended a robotics in education workshop at the Louisiana Resource Center for Educators led by Daniel Eiland, the Robotics coach at Woodlawn High School. Eiland shared his experiences about a program called FIRST Robotics and the planting the seeds of robotics at his own school in the same parish. After a few steps, Bronco Robotics was born, and it is at the start of its third year at Zachary High.
Eiland, a robotics program guru, coordinates the DOW Red Stick Rumble and teaches at Woodlawn High, the site of the event. Dressed in a white suit with red and blue highlights, Eiland emceed the competition giving the animated blow-by-blow one would expect in the World Wrestling Federation’s extravaganzas.
The annual DOW Red Stick Rumble is an offseason FIRST Robotics Competition and a General Robotics Festival. It was the first of its kind offered in Louisiana and offers FIRST Robotics teams from around the country an opportunity to battle on the Bayou.
The mission of the Red Stick Rumble is twofold. First, it is to provide FIRST Robotics Teams with a high-quality, offseason competitive event that allows teams of all strengths to develop their skills, recruit new members, and network with both old and new friends. Secondly, it is to provide the community an opportunity to see the benefits of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics that is brought to our community by robotics programs.
Eiland said the event was amazing, and he was thrilled to report that the event was a successful charity fundraiser. “We had 27 teams and 33 robots participating,” he said. “The Woodlawn High School Choir, directed by Amber Klein sang a gorgeous rendition of the national anthem and the event was able to raise over $1,000 in support of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.”
The matches have a lot of moving pieces and Eiland could have been in the middle of a three-ring robot circus. Each game is played with three robots from different schools versus three robots from other schools. These three teams are called alliances, Eiland said.
In the final rounds, the alliances also choose one backup robot. The winning alliance this year included the Zachary Broncos, two teams from Texas and one from Mississippi all competing together, Eiland explained. “This was Zachary's first time to ever win an event, and they are just finishing their second year as a team,” he said.
The Bronco Robotics team has very little time to rest on their laurels. They are still starting their third year greatly underequipped and will remain underdogs in the ring. “Our goal this year is to build two robots, actually,” Kathryn said. “That is what the better teams do, and it is time for us to step up our game.”
The Bronco Bots have enough materials for the base of a second robot. The practice robot will give more students experience during building, and it would give more team members can learn to drive. The team has the heart and determination and will be seeking sponsors and donors as they improve their rankings. “Each robot costs about $1500, and then we would need another laptop to drive it,” Kathryn said. “So, we are trying to make that happen financially.”