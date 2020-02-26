courtney ayro.JPG
Buy Now

Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for women educators, presented its first-year teacher award to Zachary High School study skills teacher Courtney Ayro, center, at the Zachary Community School Board’s meeting on Feb. 4, 2020. Ayro is with Jill Boagni, left, and Debbie Hodgkins, right, of Delta Kappa Gamma.

 Photo by Olivia McClure

Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for women educators, presented its first-year teacher award to Zachary High School study skills teacher Courtney Ayro at the Zachary Community School Board’s meeting on Feb. 4. 

View comments