The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Sept. 3-9:
Lee Anderson: 31; 799 Gaulden Road, Centreville, Mississippi; possession of marijuana and improper lane usage
Antione Bowser: 32; 3726 Amarillo St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Aaron Franklin: 24; 334 Genola Road, Clinton; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and window tint violation
Donovan Gallow: 35; 871 Meadow Glen Ave., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Terri Gross: 42; 1651 Miss. 48, Centerville, Mississippi; theft
Darryl Jones: 26; 9429 Avis Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Lacy Merritt: 38; 8962 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Tyren Thompson: 21; 7342 Wyatt Chris Lane, Addis; possession of marijuana and stop sign violation
Krystal Turner: 32; 3164 Oswego St., Baton Rouge; theft
Keshuana Vessell: 20; 7317 Tommy James Lane, Jackson; theft
Jordan Wrights: 21; 5506 E. Central, Zachary; possession of drug paraphernalia