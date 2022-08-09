The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from July 29-Aug. 4:

Charrod Brumfield: 24; 1361 Baybarry Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Brandon Burton: 50; 14826 Woodrow Kerr Lane, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Andre Gipson: 37; 4139 Shelly St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Curtis Jones: 28; 9112 Highland Oaks Ave., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Jermaine Mackson: 49; 7112 Port Hudson-Pride Road, Zachary; battery of a dating partner — child endangerment

Damecia Matthews: 25; 2003 W. Azelea St., Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Kayla Passman: 30; 30338 Walker North Road, Walker; improper supervision of a juvenile

Kenneth Reado: 34; Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery — serious bodily injury, simple battery and theft

Carl Sanders: 24; 4702 Lavey Lane, No. 77, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Mitchell Terry: 23; 14232 Crystal Drive, Central; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

David Thomas: 44; 4339 Hunters Point, Zachary; domestic abuse battery

Deanne Winding: 56; 7357 Oakview Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery — dangerous weapon

