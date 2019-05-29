The City of Zachary announced the appointment of Deanna Mankins as the city’s chief financial officer. Mankins replaces Steve Nunnery, who will serve as the chief administrative officer after the recent retirement of former CAO Chris Calbert, a news release said.
Mankins is a lifelong resident of Zachary, graduating from Zachary High School in 1989, and LSU in 1992. She is a certified public accountant. She spent a significant part of her 26 year career at Postlethwaite and Netterville, specializing in corporate and individual income tax with a concentration in nonprofit industries and healthcare.
As tax manager, she was responsible for the preparation of high-level income tax returns, supervision of staff and client relations.
From 1997 to 2001, she was the controller at Lane Regional Medical Center. There she supervised the accounting staff, worked with department managers on budgeting and was responsible for monthly financial statements and coordination of the annual financial audit.
Married to Scott for 28 years, they have three children, Molly, 23; Michael Scott, 19; and Mallory, 18; and a grandson, Jameson. In her spare time she enjoys cooking and spending time outdoors. She is also the treasurer of Foundation Assisting Zachary Education.