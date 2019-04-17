The area business community will provide a snapshot of life and work in Zachary during the inaugural Life Business Expo set for May 11.
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Higher Minds of Education will host the expo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Zachary High School Gym, 4100 Bronco Lane, Zachary.
Using the theme “The Greatest Showman,” Chamber of Commerce organizers hope to provide a platform for businesses of all categories to display their goods and services and make new connections. “This event showcases community businesses and allows for large-scale networking, as well an opportunity for new products and services to be introduced in Zachary and to the residents of the surrounding areas," said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Taylor Watts.
Interest is booming, and Watts said that more than 60 businesses have registered in the initial planning period. She expects that number to increase. Registration fees are $100 for chamber members and $125 for nonmembers. Participants can bring their own displays and tables, or they can rent those supplies from the chamber, Watts said.
Businesses are being encouraged to decorate their booths, and participants will vote for the favorite vendor booths. Costumes and special attire is encouraged. Watts added that many of the companies will have giveaways at their tables as well as door prizes for those that attend. Admission is free and open to the public. “Come support your community by getting to know the businesses in your area,” Watts said.
For vendor information or obtaining a free admission ticket, contact Taylor@zacharychamber.com.