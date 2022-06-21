The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from June 10-16:
Lindsay Bergeron: 33; 4845 July St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery
William Blalock: 73, 4113 Vernon Drive, Zachary; simple battery
John Wrights III: 26; 4979 St. Louis St., Zachary; disturbing the peace by fistic encounter
Troi Breckenridge: 22; 5330 McClelland Drive, Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Troi Breckenridge: 22, 5330 McClelland Drive, Baton Rouge; disturbing the peace by fistic encounter
Larry Brunson: 47, 20051 Old Scenic Highway, No. 2709, Zachary; fugitive warrants through West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office
Shelby Burke: 27; 6145 Rolling Acre Drive, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Ashley Hebert: 34, 1735 Saul Ave., Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Michael Kelly: 40; 4865 Lee St., Zachary; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fugitive warrants through Baker Police Department
Ronald Lee III: 34; 21020 La. 19, No. 17, Slaughter; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Carolyn Loubiere: 63; 5662 Laurel Hill Lane, St. Francisville; hit-and-run driving
Garry Necaise: 71; 1735 Saul Ave., Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Dwayne Price: 50; 2943 Amarillo St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Stephen Schexnaildre: 42; 1298 Cedar Trail Ave., Zachary; molestation of a juvenile
Savales Smith: 20; 5387 Elder St., Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana
Ebony Wiltz: 34; 1745 N. 16th St., Baton Rouge; theft