March 2020 will be remembered as a time when distance and separation were advocated to battle the coronavirus pandemic. It will also be remembered as the start of Zachary Support from Afar, a novel thought that impact and contact were not synonymous, and a community could give back to its health care heroes while keeping them safe.
Zachary Support from Afar started as the brainchild of friends and coworkers Annie Freeman and Chloe McCleary. The two wanted to find a way to give back during the crisis, support local essential employees from afar, and incorporate a Christian stance.
“We wanted to raise money, give it directly back to the local restaurants to help them during this time,” McCleary said. “It would give them press as well and then, in turn, they would serve the Lane (Regional Medical Center) staff from ‘us,’ the community. It was a full-circle idea of giving back.”
Yellow crosses, a sign of hope and conviction, started showing up on doors in Zachary. Freeman’s daughter painted the first on her family’s door to help ignite passions and generosity. “Collectively, with Chloè, we felt overwhelmed and somewhat helpless due to the impact that Covid-19 was having on our world,” Freeman recalled. “We wanted to do something positive and productive to negate those feelings for us as well as others. So, Zachary Support from Afar was started.”
They hoped to gather money and feed the Lane staff one day, but the effort gained traction and has become a regular occurrence. “So many people want to help, and we hoped this would be a way to get all involved while practicing social distancing,” McCleary said. “Cajun Catch was our first sponsor and owner Paul Mier, a pillar in the community when it comes to giving back, made pastalaya, salad and rolls.”
A $400 goal was set, and the idea was posted on social media, Freeman said. “We surpassed that goal within a few hours. The continuous outgoing support inspires us to look for additional ways to give back.”
The new charitable organization raised enough money on week one to feed the entire day- and night-shift crews at the hospital — nearly 375 people. Sysco donated the meat and Bunny Bread’s Josh Hughes donated all the rolls. “Annie’s husband Father Ashley Freeman came and prayed over the food the first week and the hospital,” McCleary said. “It was an emotional moment.”
The group is working weekly with Lane marketing director Julie McLin to coordinate scheduling and make sure protocols are followed. Community donations have allowed the group to reach out to other first responders. “It has been amazing,” McCleary said. “We were able to incorporate breakfast and coffee to the fire, police, three local pharmacies, and the EMS substation. We have coined it ‘Feed the Workers Wednesday.'”
Freeman is touched and equally amazed by the response. “It feels like we are in a modern-day loaves-and-fishes event, and Chloè and I are simply holding out the baskets,” she said. “We have received donations in the amount of $5 and as much as $500, and every one of them has been a sign of God’s love and grace. We use social media to share encouraging pictures of what we have been able to do with the contributions and to show how loving and connected the Zachary Community is.”