Update:
Zachary's game against Lake Charles College Prep has been canceled.
Games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Lake Charles College Prep (4-3A) at Zachary (4-5A)
Broadmoor (7-4A) at Northeast (8-2A)
Class 3A and below
West Feliciana (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)
Central Private (6-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A)
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Southern Lab (6-1A) at Central (4-5A)
Class 3A and below
Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) at Varnado (9-1A)
Saturday
Class 3A and below
East Feliciana (8-2A) at Westlake (4-3A), 2 p.m.
Several Baton Rouge-area football games have been rescheduled this week ahead of possible impacts from Tropical Storm Delta. Check with The Advocate Prep Sports for schedule changes