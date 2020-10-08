Update:

Zachary's game against Lake Charles College Prep has been canceled.

_____________________________________

Games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Lake Charles College Prep (4-3A) at Zachary (4-5A)

Broadmoor (7-4A) at Northeast (8-2A)

Class 3A and below

West Feliciana (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)

Central Private (6-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A)

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Southern Lab (6-1A) at Central (4-5A)

Class 3A and below

Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) at Varnado (9-1A)

Saturday

Class 3A and below

East Feliciana (8-2A) at Westlake (4-3A), 2 p.m.

Several Baton Rouge-area football games have been rescheduled this week ahead of possible impacts from Tropical Storm Delta. Check with The Advocate Prep Sports for schedule changes

