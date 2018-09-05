Menus subject to change.
Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.
Prekindergarten through eighth grade
Thursday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, biscuit, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti with meatballs, tossed salad with dressing, steamed broccoli, fruit choices, garlic toast
Friday
Breakfast: Breakfast honey bun, sausage link/patty, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mac and cheese, carrot coins, lima beans, fruit
Monday
Breakfast: Pancake pups, hash browns tots (bucks), fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Red beans, sausage, white rice, smothered cabbage, sweet potatoes, fruit, cornbread
Tuesday
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tacos, refried beans, whole kernel corn, taco salad cup, salsa cup, fruit
Wednesday
Breakfast: Mini French toast, sausage patty, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dog, potato tots/fries, peas and carrots, fruit
Sept. 13
Breakfast: Yogurt cup, blueberry/banana muffin, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed spinach, fruit, wheat roll
High School
Thursday
Breakfast: Pancake pup, cereal, fruit choice, yogurt, juice, milk
Lunch: Shepherd's pie (ground beef, mashed potatoes, corn, cheese), broccoli, tossed salad, fruit choice, milk
Friday
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Fish, scalloped potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit, rolls, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Cheese grits, eggs, biscuits, cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mac and cheese, sweet potatoes, tossed salad, fruit, rolls
Tuesday
Breakfast: Mini pancakes, bacon, cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, corn, tossed salad, fruit
Wednesday
Breakfast: Grits, biscuits, sausage, cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Ground beef spaghetti, spinach, tossed salad, fruit, garlic toast, milk
Sept. 13
Breakfast: Eggs, hash browns, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Pastalaya, white beans, cabbage, tossed salad, cornbread, fruit