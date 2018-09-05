Menus subject to change.

Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.

Prekindergarten through eighth grade

Thursday

Breakfast: Oatmeal, biscuit, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti with meatballs, tossed salad with dressing, steamed broccoli, fruit choices, garlic toast

Friday

Breakfast: Breakfast honey bun, sausage link/patty, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mac and cheese, carrot coins, lima beans, fruit 

Monday

Breakfast: Pancake pups, hash browns tots (bucks), fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Red beans, sausage, white rice, smothered cabbage, sweet potatoes, fruit, cornbread

Tuesday

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tacos, refried beans, whole kernel corn, taco salad cup, salsa cup, fruit

Wednesday

Breakfast: Mini French toast, sausage patty, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dog, potato tots/fries, peas and carrots, fruit

Sept. 13

Breakfast: Yogurt cup, blueberry/banana muffin, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed spinach, fruit, wheat roll

High School 

Thursday

Breakfast: Pancake pup, cereal, fruit choice, yogurt, juice, milk

Lunch: Shepherd's pie (ground beef, mashed potatoes, corn, cheese), broccoli, tossed salad, fruit choice, milk

Friday

Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, cereal, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Fish, scalloped potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit, rolls, milk

Monday

Breakfast: Cheese grits, eggs, biscuits, cereal, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mac and cheese, sweet potatoes, tossed salad, fruit, rolls

Tuesday

Breakfast: Mini pancakes, bacon, cereal, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, corn, tossed salad, fruit 

Wednesday

Breakfast: Grits, biscuits, sausage, cereal, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Ground beef spaghetti, spinach, tossed salad, fruit, garlic toast, milk

Sept. 13

Breakfast: Eggs, hash browns, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Pastalaya, white beans, cabbage, tossed salad, cornbread, fruit

