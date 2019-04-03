The Zachary High School Broncos will play in a showcase of top-ranked football teams from Louisiana and other southeastern states for the next two seasons under an agreement approved Tuesday by the Zachary Community School Board.
The agreement allows Superintendent Scott Devillier to sign a two-year contract with the City of Shreveport, which hosts the annual Battle on the Border showcase.
The 2019 series of games is set for Sept. 12-14 at Independence Stadium. Zachary will play on the final day against Florida’s Deerfield Beach High School.
Seven to eight Louisiana teams are invited each year to participate in the showcase and are paired with schools from neighboring states, said Zachary football coach David Brewerton.
“It seems to be a pretty good deal,” he said. “It’s a big recognition as far as Louisiana football is concerned.”
After Devillier signs the contract, showcase organizers will make 5,000 pre-sale tickets available to Zachary fans. They’ll cost $10 apiece, and Zachary will keep the proceeds.
The contract also gives Zachary $5,000 to spend on transportation to and from the game, plus 35 to 40 hotel rooms if the team chooses to stay in Shreveport the night before.
If the Zachary team backs out of playing in the 2020 showcase, it must pay Shreveport $12,000. But “we don’t plan on breaching the contact,” Devillier said — not only because it’s an honor to be invited, but because “we also need a football game.”
It has become a struggle to find opponents willing to play the Zachary team, which has three state championships under its belt.
“They don’t want to play us any more,” Devillier said. Team officials resorted to scheduling an out-of-state school — Brandon High School, of Mississippi — for the third week of the 2019 season.
“It’s been incredibly difficult to find football games,” Brewerton said. “We actually are still open for Week 4. We’ve been told ‘no’ a lot, and that’s a good thing that comes with winning and having a successful program.”
Also on Tuesday, the board presented its annual outstanding support employee awards. Those honored were Janice Hall, of the Zachary Early Learning Center; Joyce McKay, of Northwestern Elementary School; Mary Olsen, of Rollins Place Elementary School; Janet Grimball, of Zachary Elementary School; Adam Fevella, of Copper Mill Elementary School; Terasia Douglas, of Northwestern Middle School; Dianne LeBlanc, of Zachary High School; Lea Waxley, of the student assessment and support division; Philip Bourgeois, of the maintenance department; and Alexis King, of the district main office.
“These support staff members make all of our jobs easier,” Devillier said.
The board also agreed to renew a contract with MIS Technology Group, which services computers in Zachary schools. The three-year contract calls for the district to pay $34,600 monthly for the firm’s services.