Fred Raiford, of the Baton Rouge Public Works Department, was the guest speaker at the Zachary Rotary Club meeting Nov. 8.
Raiford spoke to the Rotarians about the upcoming half-cent sales tax proposition on the Dec. 8 ballot.
MOVEBR is an East Baton Rouge Parish Infrastructure Enhancement and Traffic Mitigation Plan to relieve traffic congestion, increase the number of lanes on major thoroughfares and upgrade light signal technology throughout the parish, Raiford said. The plan includes community enhancement projects such as new sidewalks, bike paths and beautification.
Raiford pointed out the projects that would directly affect Zachary: turning movements, shoulders and drainage on Port Hudson–Pride Road (La. 964 to La. 19), Rollins Road (La. 964 to La. 19) and safety improvements on McHost (La. 64 to Pride-Port Hudson).