Judge Christopher Dassau, like many people in the public eye, had many things he wanted to accomplish in his life – passing the bar, entering private practice, working in the criminal justice system, impacting change in the community, and becoming a judge. He died at 37 leaving nothing but a handle on his professional bucket list.
Dassau died Jan. 16. Baker police Chief Carl Dunn said officers went to Dassau's home on Sinbad Street in Baker to perform a welfare check after a concerned family member called. Foul play is not suspected.
When Dassau, then a Baker City Court prosecutor, announced his plans to challenge a long-time incumbent in the Louisiana 19th District Court, some doubted his resolve and others felt he should bide his time and wait for an easier opportunity.
Charles Coleman, his law and business partner, understood that his young first cousin was not just a non-descript old soul. He joked and honored the younger man as the reincarnation of Harrison Watson, their grandfather. “My granddad was actually a very, a very spectacular individual and he's the kind of person that everybody who met him remembered him,” Coleman said. “It would tease him, but it was teasing and a compliment at the same time. If you knew Chris, you knew he had really kind of an old soul.”
Coleman and Dassau, both born in Shreveport, rediscovered each other in Baton Rouge after Dassau spent most of his formative years in Florida. When they both chose to attend the Southern University Law School, a family reunion turned into a partnership in late 2014. Coleman, 13 years the elder, found his younger partner to be exacting in his plans, unmovable in his judgement calls, but a stubborn old soul with a heart of gold.
“Everything we did in the law practice for him went back to somebody being helped and there was never a sense of greed,” Coleman said. Behind the scenes, he never talked about expensive suits, or expensive cars. It always had to go back to someone being helped.”
Those ideals were at the core of the clashes the two had as business partners. Coleman recalls wanting to step back from cases when he couldn’t see the profit margin. “His view was this this person genuinely needs help even if it’s at a loss,” he said. "So, we would typically go there, and I think, I think deep down, we kind of shared that core which is why I like to think that we were successful as non-lawyers, but he even more than me.”
Dassau turned his time and energy to the Baker community when he became the city prosecutor. A prosecutor is often visible at the conviction and punishment end of the criminal justice system, but Dassau looked for ways to engage people before they faced him as offenders in court. He approached Baker Mayor Darnell Waites and proposed Men, Boys, and the Women Who Love Them, an organization that helped men and boys by equipping and supporting mothers, wives, and other loved ones. “We started that program, and he was always at every event that we had,” Waites said.
Waites said the young prosecutor’s work in the courts, business, and community engagement made waves of change that was not automatically tied to Dassau. “I didn't know that Christopher was helping all these people,” Waites said. “I knew he helped people, but he was all over Baton Rouge when he became a judge and a lot of people started popping up because he was involved in their programs.
Doris Alexander served on the Baker City Council but her memories of Dassau involved community programming and his volunteer work. “Chris was a quiet man,” she said. “He never called any attention to what he was doing; he only acknowledged it when it was done.”
Alexander, a member of many community and civic groups, recalled setting up tables for the last inside Baker Mingle and Jingle in 2019 with Rose Doolittle, the organizers of a group that helps grandparents raising their grandchildren. Dassau walked in with two large bags of toys to be given away.
Alexander recalled being filled with joy and impressed that his selection of toys kept a crowd of children around his table. “I have attended several community events where he sponsored programs to encourage dialogs between the youth in the community and the youth and their parents,” she said. “It was no surprise when he pursued the judgeship. He simply had filled his role here in Baker and it was time for him to move to a larger plateau where he could help more of God's children. Every day he demonstrated how he wanted his community to be by volunteering.”
Waites theorized that something in Dassau’s upbringing gave him the desire to help and motivated him to get the tools needed to do those job. “He wanted to prove a point that you can come from a small town and be somebody and he wanted to help young men have an opportunity to be somebody,” Waites said. “And he bought groups together in his political world. Sometimes people don't get along — Chris didn't care. He brought them together and put them in programs; we would be right next to each other. He was that kind of person.”
Waites, like others, acknowledged that Dassau was on a timetable that they possibly didn’t understand. Waites was excited about having such a talented, young man coming up in the ranks in the Baker community. He looked forward to years of working with Dassau in Baker life and politics and was lamenting that loss even before the judge’s passing. “He wasn't a religious guy, but he was spiritual and really different," Waites explained. “He went against the grain. He believed in God, and he believed in what God told him to do. He said that God told him that he was going win and that's what he went on. He always talked about what God wanted in his life and he was real humble.”
It seemed a tall order to be both a quiet, old soul and a viable candidate for office. Dassau reached out to the Rev. Cedric Murphy, former communications director in the City of Baker, to manage his campaign for district judge. Murphy knew the candidate’s caliber but was quickly swayed by the marching orders: Dassau said God wanted him to hold the office and that he knew he would win.
Murphy didn’t question his candidate’s age or timing. “I just went with be prepared,” he said. “And if you really feel that God gave you the vision to do this, let’s win it, and let’s get the right strategy.”
The strategy involved some tools of modern campaigns, but it was grassroots at its heart. Dassau knew the area and the needs, and he and Murphy took to the streets, cafes, and outdoor events. Murphy quipped that he had to step up his physical training to keep up with a determined man in his 30s ringing doorbells and talking issues wherever people were willing to listen. “We used to make jokes about Chris for being too serious and sometimes uptight,” Murphy said. “Looking back, it was serious, and he had to have to have a plan with little room for error.”
Murphy tells a story of the two of them working a neighborhood as the day ended. Murphy took out a map to chart what streets remained uncanvassed. Dassau called them out from memory. He had rode the area on his bike and memorized the streets 18 months earlier — before sharing his desire to run for the judgeship with anyone. Murphy said he feels God knew Dassau had a short period of time. “He was so driven, and so specific because he was operating on God's time and what was needed for him to accomplish what he did at 37,” Murphy said.
Coleman said he feels Dassau became the embodiment of all their grandfather stood for. “Gramps, who had all of goodwill toward people that wanted to see the best for people, but infrastructure wise, he was primarily a school janitor,” Coleman said. "So, he didn’t have the platform to do all the things that we were taught. Now this has been manifested and Chris – more than anyone else in the family – embodies Gramp’s principles, but then he also had the platform now to make a difference.”
Doolittle, a Baker senior working with Children Empowered by Caregivers of Louisiana, acknowledges Dassau’s impact on the community while looking at the tremendous challenges that lie ahead. “Chris did things for our youth and our seniors – he was just a community person, she said. “We just need to roll up our sleeves and try to continue what he was doing. Each one of us must try to touch at least one person and try to get them and keep them on the right track.”
Dassau was elected in the fall of 2020 and was sworn in as a state district judge on Jan. 7, 2021.
His term does not expire until the end of 2026. A special election will be Nov. 8 to filled the remainder of the 19th Judicial District judge's seat. Qualifying for the Division G seat that Dassau held will run from July 20-22.