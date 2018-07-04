Cathy Borneman, long-time director of The Little School at Zachary United Methodist Church, retired from the preschool as it’s director after 28 years of service to the Zachary community.
The Little School was founded in 1976 by Marcia Eisworth, Brenda Triche, Barbara Calvin and June Siebert Chaney. Eisworth was the first director, and Triche, Calvin and Chaney were the school’s first teachers.
Borneman became director in 1990.
Under Borneman’s direction, the school has nurtured countless young minds and prepared them to enter school, a news release said. The school follows a play-based preschool program. The children also participate in chapel time every Monday morning.
According to the Rev. Ricky Willis, pastor of Zachary United Methodist Church, Borneman has dedicated her life to making a difference in the lives of children through Zachary United Methodist Church’s Little School. Under her leadership, School has provided quality Christian childcare and achieved an unquestioned reputation in the community, Willis said.
When interviewing for “Moments In Time,” a history of Zachary United Methodist Church written by Margaret Harmon, Borneman said "The Little School has always put the children first. There is a lot of Christian love shared, as well as plenty of smiles, hugs and laughter seen, felt and heard in our classrooms.”
She is married to Kevin Borneman and has two sons. She graduated from Louisiana Tech.
Borneman's last day was May 22.
The ZUMC Little School is at 4205 Church St., Zachary. For more information, call Lauren Beckmann, director, at (225)654-7695.