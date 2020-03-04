The Zachary High boys and girls track teams completed the 2020 indoor track season at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association state championship meet Feb. 22 at LSU's Bernie Moore Stadium with both teams securing state runner-up finishes.
The boys were three points away from defeating winner Ruston in Division I while the girls fell points short of St. Joseph’s Academy.
On the performance, coach Chris Carrier noted that “both teams performed very well.” Though they fell short, Carrier said he appreciated the tenacity. “Our kids fought for every point and I am proud of every one of them,” Carrier said.
Orsciana Beard was state champion in the triple jump with a leap of 39-1.75. Beard also finished fourth in the 60-meter hurdles (9.24), and third in the long jump (17-6.75). Other top finishers for the girls were Zoa Adams, third in the 400 (58.47); Ashlyn Davis, 12th in the 3,200 (13:05.02); ninth grader Jaydan Jackson, third in the shot put (39-9.25); and Micah Taylor, sixth in the shot put (35-3.25).
Kayli Johnson provided points in the triple jump (eighth place at 33-4.5), 60 hurdles (fifth place at 9.25) and long jump (seventh place at 16-4.5).
The 4x200 relay team of Ja’Myia Woodall, Kelsey White, Kaelyn Johnson and Adams was third with a time of 1:46.14 and the 4x400 relay team of Jakenzie Thymes, Cirsten Brown, Lanay Mealey and Adams was seventh with a time of 4:11.83.
Adams competed while pulling double duty for the meet sandwiched between a first-round basketball playoff game victory on Feb. 20 against Higgins and a regional win in Shreveport against Southwood on Feb. 25.
Sean Burrell and Chris Hilton led the scoring for the Zachary boys. Burrell won the 400 (48.71) with Hilton placing second (49.97). Burrell won the 60 hurdles with a time of 8:06 with fellow Bronco Cody Smith placing fifth at 8:72. Burrell and Hilton teamed with DeJarion “Pop-Tart” Jones and Kenson Tate to win the 4x200 relay (1:29.10). Keiante Lazard joined Jones, Burrell and Hilton on the winning 4x400 relay team (3:23.06).
Other scorers for the boys were Lazard (seventh in the 800 at 2:04.05), freshman Rhen Langley (tenth in the 1,600 at 4:39.60 and ninth in the 3,200 at 10:19.63) and the 4x800 relay team of Lazard, Langley, Leslie Johnson and Caleb Ackman who finished seventh (8:43.15). Chaun Moore and Chris Hilton finished fifth and sixth in the high jump, clearing 6-2.75 and 6-1.5, respectively.
With the indoor season complete, “our focus now turns to the outdoor season,” Carrier said.
The boys and girls will be hosting the LA Farm Bureau Bronco Relays on March 13 followed by the Red Stick Track Classic on March 19 at Bronco Stadium. Field events for both track meets will begin at 3 p.m. with the 4x800 relay at 4 p.m. and the other running events kicking into high gear at 5:30 p.m.
Former Broncos making early impact for Tigers baseball
LSU freshmen and Zachary High alumni Collier Cranford and Alex Milazzo are already making their mark down the road in Baton Rouge. At the time of writing, Cranford had played in seven games with three starts and Milazzo has seen action in nine games with six starts. Cranford had a single against Louisiana Tech on Feb. 26, drove in a run against Eastern Kentucky on Feb. 23 and has played error free in the field. Milazzo stole a base against Louisiana Tech, has recorded hits in multiple games, has four RBIs and has accounted for five runs, while also playing error free in the field with several gun downs of runners attempting to steal or taking overly aggressive leads.
Their former Bronco teammates opened the season with a road victory over Ponchatoula (14-1). Coach Jacob Fisher’s Broncos pounded out 13 hits, with Jayden Williams, Brady Hernandez and Maverick McClure notching two hits each. McClure, Kyle Landry and freshman Matthew Keller each provided two RBIs. Southern Mississippi commit Tanner Hall was the winning pitcher.